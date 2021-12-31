Doctors World's Most Trusted Profession, Politicians Least: Study

Doctors are considered as one of the most trusted professions, across 28 markets globally while politicians turned out to be the least trustworthy, according to the Ipsos' Global Trustworthiness Index.

In many countries, an increase in trustworthiness in the doctors' profession was mostly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, News18 reported.



As per the survey, on a global scale, an average of 64 per cent voted doctors as the most trustworthy professionals, followed by scientists at 61 per cent and teachers at 55 per cent.

At the bottom of the trust table, only 10 per cent of people on average found politicians as trustworthy, 14 per cent opined the same about government ministers, and 15 per cent for the advertising executives.

Doctors Most Trusted In Great Britain

Among the countries, Great Britain led in trusting doctors, with 72 per cent rating them as trustworthy, a proportion which has increased slightly since 2018 (67 per cent). Dutch citizens similarly highly trust Doctors (71 per cent) and Canadians (70 per cent).



Yet the most notable changes over the last few years were seen in Hungary and Chile, the proportion rating doctors as trustworthy has increased by 19 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. The number has also risen in Saudi Arabia, Poland, Brazil, and Russia over the same period.

There are, however, some countries that remain less likely to see doctors as trustworthy. South Koreans are the least trusting on 38 per cent, but this is a ten-percentage point rise since 2018. The Japanese are the second-least likely to trust doctors on 52 per cent, but there has been a 13 percentage-point increase on this score compared with the 2019 pre-pandemic survey wave.



Mexico is the only nation to register a dip in the trustworthiness of doctors between 2019 and 2021, with trust declining from 71 per cent to 66 per cent



Many other professions remain at similar levels to those recorded in the pre-pandemic phase, including politicians, who have been bottom of the list in all three years. In 2021, just ten per cent of people rate politicians as trustworthy.

