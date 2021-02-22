"DMK Is Anti-Hindu, Must Defeat It": BJP's Tejasvi Surya's Appeal To Tamil Nadu

Addressing youth in Tamil Nadu's Salem, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya called out the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 'anti-Hindu', while stating that 'only BJP respected and promoted all regional languages of the country'.

Speaking at the Yuva Morcha conference on Sunday, February 22, Surya said DMK represented a flawed, virulent ideology that was 'anti-Hindu'. He further went on to say that the opposition attacked Hindu institutions and beliefs when they were in power but sought Hindu votes during the elections.

"This won't go on," he added and appealed to the people to vote them out and bless BJP-AIADMK in the state.

"Every Tamil is a proud Hindu. This is the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country. Every inch of Tamil Nadu is sacred, but DMK is anti-Hindu, so we must defeat it," NDTV quoted Surya as saying.



He asserted that BJP represented the spirit and soul of Tamil Nadu, its people and the regional Tamil language. The party was like a family to BJP, while the DMK refrained from keeping such intactness, he added.

As the assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu later this year, parties have been pushing on multiple fronts.



He also congratulated state BJP President Dr L Murugan and state Yuva Morcha President Vinoj P Selvam on organising the program at Salem, along with 40,000 BJP workers.

