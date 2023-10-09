Busting Breast Cancer Myths: A Closer Look During Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign that originated in 1985 thanks to the American Cancer Society, the world is coming together to raise awareness about breast health, educate individuals about the signs of breast cancer, and underscore the importance of prevention and early diagnosis.

Breast cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer among women both globally and in India, according to the India Cancer Research Consortium's March 2022 study. In India, breast cancer accounted for 13.5% of all cancer cases and 10.6% of cancer-related deaths in 2020. Shockingly, a woman in India is reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes, and the disease claims a woman's life every 13 minutes. With over 205,000 cases reported in 2020 and an expected 12% increase to more than 230,000 by 2025, the urgency to tackle this disease cannot be overstated.



Breast cancer manifests as a malignant growth within breast tissue, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). Recognizing common symptoms is essential for early intervention, including the presence of a lump or thickening in the breast or armpit, breast or nipple pain, thickening or swelling of part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, and bloody discharge.



One of the key challenges in India is the widespread misconceptions about breast cancer, which can be attributed to a lack of knowledge and awareness. Dr. Ramesh Sarin, a senior consultant in surgical oncology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, emphasizes the critical need to disseminate accurate information about the disease.



To address this, Dr. Singh has debunked eight common myths associated with breast cancer:

Myth 1: Only women can get breast cancer.

- Fact: Men can also develop breast cancer, albeit less frequently. Lower awareness levels and a tendency to overlook breast lumps contribute to a 25% higher mortality rate for men with breast cancer.

Myth 2: Breast cancer is more common in women with bigger breasts.

- Fact: There is no link between breast size and cancer risk. Instead, family history and lifestyle factors play a more significant role.

Myth 3: Only older women get breast cancer.

- Fact: While the risk increases with age, breast cancer can affect women of all ages, including younger women. Early detection is crucial, even for younger individuals, due to the disease's potentially aggressive nature.

Myth 4:Breast cancer is always linked with family history.

- Fact: While family history can increase risk, most breast cancer cases occur in individuals with no family history of the disease. It is essential to consider other risk factors.

Myth 5: Breast cancer lumps are always painful.

- Fact:Many breast cancers are painless, particularly in the early stages. The absence of pain does not rule out breast cancer.

Myth 6: Wearing a bra can cause breast cancer.

- Fact: There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that bras or any clothing item can cause breast cancer.

Myth 7: A mammogram can cause breast cancer or spread it.



- Fact: Mammograms are crucial for early detection, and their low radiation exposure poses minimal risk.

Myth 8: A lump in the breast is always cancerous.

- Fact: While any new breast lump should be evaluated by a healthcare professional, not all lumps are cancerous. Many are benign and can be determined through tests.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, it is essential to share these facts to combat misinformation and encourage regular screenings and self-exams. Early detection remains the most effective way to control breast cancer and save lives.

