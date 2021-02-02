'Buy Us Diesel If You Want Our Help': UP Police To Woman Looking For Missing Daughter

A differently-abled woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has alleged that she paid between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 15,000 to local cops to fill diesel in their vehicles so that they would search for her minor daughter who was allegedly kidnapped by a relative last month.

The woman had informed the Kanpur police chief on Monday, February 1, about the corrupt police personnel, NDTV reported.

The lady, who is a widow, said that she had filed a case about her missing daughter last month. The police, however, refused to help her, the lady alleged.

"The cops tell me 'we are looking'. Sometimes they shoo me away, cast aspersions on my daughter's character saying she must be at fault. The police say 'fill diesel in our vehicles and we will go looking for your daughter'," she said.

"Sometimes they say 'chal yahan se' ("Get lost"). I have not bribed the police, I won't lie. But yes, I have filled diesel in their vehicles. I have paid for 3-4 trips. There are two personnel at the concerned police chowki, one of them is helping me the other is not," the lady, identified as Gudiya, said.

She said she had borrowed money from relatives to provide the money for the diesel to the cops.

"I told the police chief I have arranged diesel worth ₹ 10,000-15,000. How can I go on like this?" she said.

After several videos of Gudiya went viral, the Kanpur police said that the police post-in-charge under whose jurisdiction the case of Gudiya's missing daughter falls has been removed. The police also said that a departmental enquiry has been ordered into the matter.

प्रकरण में थाना चकेरी पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है लड़की की बरामदगी हेतु CO CANTT के निर्देशन में 04 टीमे गठित की गयी, पीड़ित महिला को पुलिस स्कार्ट कार से थाना भिजवाया गया तथा #DIG/SSP-KNR द्वारा चौकी इंचार्ज सनिगवां उ0नि0 राजपाल सिंह को लाइन हाजिर कर विभागीय जांच के आदेश दिये गये। pic.twitter.com/8LduYjgASB — Kanpur Nagar Police (@kanpurnagarpol) February 1, 2021

"We have asked the police station in-charge to immediately act on the case. All her allegations will be looked into and if anyone is found guilty, we will take action," Brajesh Kumar Shrivastava, a senior police official in Kanpur said.



