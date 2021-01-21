"Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro...": West Bengal Police Arrest Three BJP Supporters For Raising Provocative Slogans

The West Bengal Police have arrested three BJP supporters, who raised provocative slogans during a party rally in Chandannagar area of Hooghly district on Wednesday, January 20. The sloganeering comes a day after Trinamool supporters made similar calls during the March in Kolkata.



The supporters were shouting "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro S****n Ko" (Shoot the country's traitors), and carrying the Indian national flag. The slogans were raised during a rally of BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee along with party workers.



#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP supporters raise slogan -- 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko" during a party rally in Chandannagar, Hooghly. pic.twitter.com/4P5zXv3kNs — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Adhikari joined the BJP in December 2020 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to NDTV, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that such slogans were unacceptable and that the party is trying to provoke people in the state.

Responding to the arrest, BJP State spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the party had no tolerance for such behaviour.

TMC members, during the rally on Tuesday, January 19, shouted: "Bangla ka gaddaro ko, goli maro s****n ko" (Shoot Bengal's traitors).

TMC called it "Peace Rally" but it witnessed rampant vandalism and tearing away of BJP flags and posters. Slogans like "Goli Maro Salo Ko" were heard in their 'Peace Rally' in South Kolkata.



Is this Pishi's definition of "peace"?



This is how TMC is letting down the City of Joy? pic.twitter.com/5GSD3CXKPl — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) January 20, 2021

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, too, condemned the slogan. "Such a slogan should not have been raised from the rally. The words goli maro (shoot) should not be taken literally," Ghosh added.



The party had called it a 'peace rally', but witnessed rampant vandalism and tearing away the BJP flags posters. They reportedly hurled stones at the roadshow, while the opposition allegedly had beaten them up.

Post the incident, South Kolkata MP Mala Roy addressed a public gathering the same evening and was heard threatening the opposition party supporters of creating any trouble in the area. "The next time you (BJP) come and create trouble in south Kolkata, we will not only break your legs but also crush your heads," the media quoted her as saying.

Last year, in March, three BJP supporters were arrested for raising similar slogans during Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata.

