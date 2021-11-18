All section
Delhis Air Quality Continues To Be In Very Poor Category For 5th Day In A Row

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Be In 'Very Poor' Category For 5th Day In A Row

Delhi,  18 Nov 2021

Delhi AQI is stagnant in the very poor category for the 5th consecutive day and currently stands at 362.

After the Yamuna froth incident, Delhi is in the headlines due to one or another reason related to environmental pollution. Recently Delhi has been in headlines related to lower air quality. Delhi's air quality index has been reported very poor for the fifth consecutive day, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, from 379 air quality index has been reduced to 362 on Thursday. Furthermore, keeping the situation in mind, necessary measures have been taken to reduce pollution in Delhi.

Educational Institutes To Remain Closed Till November 21

Gopal Rai, environment minister of Delhi, announced 100 per cent work from home till November 21 for all the government-operated departments. In addition to this, all the construction and demolition work has also been paused till November 21 in the national capital.

Also, schools and other educational institutes will remain closed until any further order, as reported by ANI.

Taking All Necessary Steps

After the high-level meeting for strict implementations of the suggestions regarding the pollution in the national capital, Minister Rai told the media, "We have given all the necessary instructions for a ban on the entry of all the outside vehicles of Dekhi except some essential services. The police and transport department is ensuring all the necessary steps in this regard."

Also Read: Over 7000 Villages In 5 States To Get 4G Connectivity; Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra In The List

