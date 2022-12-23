All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Polices Operation MASOOM Leads To Over 100 FIRs, 36 Arrests In Child Pornography Cases

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash, Pixabay (Representational) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police's Operation 'MASOOM' Leads To Over 100 FIRs, 36 Arrests In Child Pornography Cases

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Delhi,  23 Dec 2022 7:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The police registered 105 FIRs based on cyber child tipline reports and immediately initiated legal action against these offenders. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), 36 people have been apprehended or arrested so far.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit arrested 36 people and registered the First Information Reports (FIR) against some 100 others for their involvement in child pornography.

The investigation was conducted under Delhi Police's major operation, 'MASOOM' (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material). It was coordinated by the IFSO, which highlighted that all the districts played an important role in making the operation successful.

Cyber Tipline Reports Lead Investigation

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), helped IFSO by providing details about violations associated with child pornographic material. Such material includes cyber tipline reports (CTR) too.

The IFSO has examined the information obtained from the NCRB to look for any organised connections to child porn. The officials reported that the actionable reports were found after a technical study of more than 10,000 CTRs which were divided based on the jurisdiction of the districts. After IFSO identified the suspects in these CTRs, relevant information was distributed to the concerned districts for further investigation.

The police registered 105 FIRs based on CTRs and immediately initiated legal action against these offenders. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam, 36 people have been apprehended or arrested so far, NDTV reported.

About MoU Between NCRB And NCMEC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the NCRB and the NCMEC, a private, non-profit organisation with headquarters in the United States (US). It was established in 1984 by the UN Congress. It is connected to social media sites like Facebook and Instagram and red-flags any content that violates user privacy or presents pornographic material involving children. The user's IP address information is then obtained and shared as necessary.

In accordance with the MoU, the NCMEC informs the NCRB of CTRs or details about sexually objectionable material involving minors that have been shared or uploaded on social media platforms. These complaints, along with the details of the person sharing or uploading such sexually offensive content, are forwarded by the NCMEC to the NCRB, which shares those with the state nodal agencies, police said, adding that the IFSO is the nodal agency in Delhi for the same.

Also Read: 'Mission Reunite': Mumbai Police Traces 487 Missing Children In Just 45 Days

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Delhi Police 
Operation Masoom 
100 FIRs 
36 Arrests 
Child Pornography 
NCMEC 
NCRB 
National Crime Records Bureau 
National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children 
Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations 
IFSO 

Must Reads

Uttarakhand's Almora Jail Trains Inmates In Mushroom Production, Aims To Make Them Self-Reliant
Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants
Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP
Similar Posts
Centre Introduces Jan Vishwas Bill To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Trending

Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants
Trending

Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech...

The Logical Indian Crew
Sustainable Innovation! IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Low-Cost, High-Efficiency Solar Cells
Trending

Sustainable Innovation! IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Low-Cost, High-Efficiency Solar Cells

The Logical Indian Crew
Against All Odds! Revisiting Ramanujans Life On National Mathematics Day, Achievements Despite Roadblocks
Trending

Against All Odds! Revisiting Ramanujan's Life On National Mathematics Day, Achievements Despite...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indigo Controversy: Netizens Laud The Crew, Calls To End Culture Of Disrespect Towards People Who Serve
Trending

Indigo Controversy: Netizens Laud The Crew, Calls To End Culture Of Disrespect Towards People Who...

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X