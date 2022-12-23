Delhi Police's Operation 'MASOOM' Leads To Over 100 FIRs, 36 Arrests In Child Pornography Cases

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit arrested 36 people and registered the First Information Reports (FIR) against some 100 others for their involvement in child pornography.

The investigation was conducted under Delhi Police's major operation, 'MASOOM' (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material). It was coordinated by the IFSO, which highlighted that all the districts played an important role in making the operation successful.

Cyber Tipline Reports Lead Investigation

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), helped IFSO by providing details about violations associated with child pornographic material. Such material includes cyber tipline reports (CTR) too.

The IFSO has examined the information obtained from the NCRB to look for any organised connections to child porn. The officials reported that the actionable reports were found after a technical study of more than 10,000 CTRs which were divided based on the jurisdiction of the districts. After IFSO identified the suspects in these CTRs, relevant information was distributed to the concerned districts for further investigation.

The police registered 105 FIRs based on CTRs and immediately initiated legal action against these offenders. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam, 36 people have been apprehended or arrested so far, NDTV reported.

About MoU Between NCRB And NCMEC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the NCRB and the NCMEC, a private, non-profit organisation with headquarters in the United States (US). It was established in 1984 by the UN Congress. It is connected to social media sites like Facebook and Instagram and red-flags any content that violates user privacy or presents pornographic material involving children. The user's IP address information is then obtained and shared as necessary.

In accordance with the MoU, the NCMEC informs the NCRB of CTRs or details about sexually objectionable material involving minors that have been shared or uploaded on social media platforms. These complaints, along with the details of the person sharing or uploading such sexually offensive content, are forwarded by the NCMEC to the NCRB, which shares those with the state nodal agencies, police said, adding that the IFSO is the nodal agency in Delhi for the same.

