Delhi Police Plays Patriotic Songs At Singhu Border

Thousands of farmers continue to protest at Delhi borders demanding the central government to repeal the three farm bills enacted last year. Meanwhile, Delhi police have installed two music systems at the Singhu Border between the national capital and Haryana which is one of the protest sites.

Anukriti Ganesh
Delhi   |   3 Feb 2021 7:15 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Anukriti Ganesh

A video has surfaced where patriotic songs "Sandese Aate Hain" from the movie "Border" is playing on loudspeaker while the police force continues to patrol at the borders.

According to some reports, protests have demanded the government and police force to shut down the loudspeakers ahead of their talks with the centre.

The Singhu border violence came days after chaotic scenes were witnessed in several parts of the national capital during farmers' tractor parade on 26th January farmers protesting against the farm laws stormed into the city way before the pre-decided time, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

