Delhi Police Adds Phonetic Keyboard With Hindi Voice-Typing Facility To Enhance Work Efficiency

In an innovative step to make work more efficient, Delhi Police introduced a phonetic keyboard system that has a Hindi voice typing system in Crime Criminal and Networking Systems (CCTNS) which will accelerate works of investigations like filing First Information Report (FIRs), submitting charge sheets and writing case diaries across the nation.

Multiple investigating officers encountered numerous difficulties in typing in Hindi on the computer. However, this issue has been resolved now as they can speak and record their work electronically with the help of the phonetic keyboard, dispensing reliance on Hindi typists or the compulsion to record Hindi versions using English alphabets.

Work Efficiency

The new initiative will also bring more speed, accuracy, transparency and efficiency in investigation work.

Designed and executed under Special CP (Technology and Implementation) Muktesh Chander, it is the very first of its kind that has taken place in north Indian Hindi speaking states. As a pilot project, the technology has been made available at all New Delhi police stations and North Districts and will also be rolled out in all the districts soon, ANI reported.

Earlier, the police personnel, especially IOs had been experiencing difficulty operating CCTNS in Hindi for official works like writing FIRs, Case Diaries, Final reports, etc. Very few personnel are adept in Hindi typing; and often sought the help of professional Hindi data entry operators. Furthermore, the system also did not accept Hindi words, and even Hindi scripts and sentences had to be composed in English script.

Technology Upgrade

However, the newly developed system is much easier, quicker and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based. A dictionary of traditional Urdu/Hindi words, often used in police work, has been added for users' convenience. The system also catches new Hindi & Urdu words and stores the same for the database, thus expanding its vocabulary to include all words and syntax used in police works.

The entire thing is also in sync with the vision of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to add professionalism in the investigation for which inquiry has been separated from law & order to streamline work and enhance the grade of the inquiry in police stations and specialized units.

