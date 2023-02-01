Saving The Day! Delhi Police Help Prevent Suicide Attempt Of 19-Year-Old Mother With Infant

The Police services have always been counted on times of distress and emergency. A recent incident reported by the Delhi Police saw one such distraught mother reaching out to the police forces to help her find her daughter, who ran away from her in-laws to end her life. Soon after the cops from the Adarsh Nagar Police Station received the call, they sprung into action and began a widespread search to save the woman.

Reunited Through Collective Efforts

The 19-year-old, who had run away from her in-laws' home in north Delhi, informed her mother that she was leaving the house with her infant son to die by suicide. Distraught by the call, the mother immediately reached out to the police officers and requested their help to trace her daughter. The woman's mother had reported the incident sometime around 12 pm and accused her son-in-law of having led to the unfortunate events.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, information regarding the woman and her infant was immediately shared with the RWAs, MWAs, and technical team of the district. Police officers mounted surveillance in and around the district and sought information through several WhatsApp groups. All the collaborative and timely efforts led the team to trace the woman and her nine-month-old at a park in Bharat Nagar.

A report by NDTV quoted Usha Rangnani saying, "She was safe with her nine-month-old son, but in a disheartened condition." The woman informed the police that she had left home due to domestic issues. Women police staff counselled and convinced her to return home, after which the family was reunited safely.

Some free helplines that work around the clock and can be reached out to are- iCall (9152987821), Aasra (91 9820466726), Maithri (91 484 2540530), Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health (9999666555) and others. You can also access the collated list of working free helplines across different states in India through the suicide prevention helpline directory of Aasra.

If you need support or know someone who needs help, do reach out to the nearest mental health specialist or to these above-mentioned helplines.

