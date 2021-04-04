Delhi Police Files FIR Against Dasna Head Priest Over 'Insulting' Remarks On Islam, Prophet Muhammed

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR on Saturday against the head priest of Dasna Devi Temple, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community with his remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi.

The FIR was filed under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, residence, language etc.) and 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Okhla Member of the Legislative Assembly, Amanatullah Khan, lodged a complaint against Narsinghanand at the Jamia Nagar police station. Khan also posted a video on social media stating that he had filed a complaint against him.

The complaint read, "Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati who happens to be the chief priest of Devi mandir, Dasna, leader of Hindutva organisation, Hindu Swabhiman and president of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad with all his knowledge and intention, has hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community, not only in India but all over the world who love and idolise Prophet Muhammad (PBUH.)."

Narsinghanand's Remarks on Prophet Muhammed

Narsinghanand was addressing a press conference organised by Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad (Ghaziabad) at the Press Club of India.

In the video that had gone viral on social media, he was seen making "insulting" remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammed.



Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said, "Taking cognizance of the video circulating on social media of the conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and investigation taken up," Times Now reported.

Amanatullah Khan calls for Strict Action

While criticising Narsinghanand, Khan tweeted, "This insult to our prophet is not tolerable to us. The tongue and head of this hateful insect should be cut off as punishment. However, Indian laws do not permit this."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi also tweeted condemning Narsinghanand's remarks on Prophet.

Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I'm sure there's enough in your own belief system that you can discuss 1/2 https://t.co/S8R0SO2UXO — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 3, 2021

Read Also: Hathras Case: UP Police File 5,000-Page Chargesheet Against Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan