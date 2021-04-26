Trending

Delhi Police Revive Idle Plant To Address Shortage Of Oxygen Across Hospitals In City

The Mundka SHO moved to revive the plant on Thursday, following orders from senior police officers. The police teamed up with the West District's nodal coordinator (revenue) for oxygen supply.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   26 April 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: NDTV.com

Amid the severe oxygen shortage in the national capital, the Delhi police resurrected an idle oxygen plant in Mundka, West Delhi, on Friday to assist hospitals in obtaining medicinal oxygen. Shri Shyam Gas was found to be nonfunctional due to a lack of medicinal oxygen. The Mundka SHO moved to revive the plant on Thursday, following orders from senior police officers. The police teamed up with the West District's nodal coordinator (revenue) for oxygen supply.

Their team tracked down the plant's owner and instructed him to restart it and provide enough workforce to operate the plant and supply oxygen to the hospital. Panipat provided a 10 MT oxygen tanker. On April 23, about 3:00 am, the plant was turned on, and over 95 cylinders were refilled and sent to various hospitals, including Neo Sehgal, Mansa Ram, Maharaja Agrasen, DDU, Park, and Rathi.

Delhi Police has been helping hospitals across the city to meet their oxygen demands. The North District police helped Tirath Ram Hospital by providing 33 oxygen cylinders in a short span of time. According to The Times Of India, a Bawana-based oxygen supplier was contacted, and two police teams formed a green corridor for oxygen delivery.

Santom Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital each have their own green corridor for oxygen delivery. Furthermore, Santom Hospital received 33 liquid oxygen cylinders.

Delhi hospitals have been facing acute oxygen shortage for almost a week. Lack of adequate oxygen supply has also been identified at renowned private hospitals such as Max Hospital and Sri Ganga Ram Hospital. The local police have been creating safe passage for the transportation of oxygen in the state.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

