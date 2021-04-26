Delhi Police Revive Idle Plant To Address Shortage Of Oxygen Across Hospitals In City

Amid the severe oxygen shortage in the national capital, the Delhi police resurrected an idle oxygen plant in Mundka, West Delhi, on Friday to assist hospitals in obtaining medicinal oxygen. Shri Shyam Gas was found to be nonfunctional due to a lack of medicinal oxygen. The Mundka SHO moved to revive the plant on Thursday, following orders from senior police officers. The police teamed up with the West District's nodal coordinator (revenue) for oxygen supply.

Their team tracked down the plant's owner and instructed him to restart it and provide enough workforce to operate the plant and supply oxygen to the hospital. Panipat provided a 10 MT oxygen tanker. On April 23, about 3:00 am, the plant was turned on, and over 95 cylinders were refilled and sent to various hospitals, including Neo Sehgal, Mansa Ram, Maharaja Agrasen, DDU, Park, and Rathi.

Delhi Police has been helping hospitals across the city to meet their oxygen demands. The North District police helped Tirath Ram Hospital by providing 33 oxygen cylinders in a short span of time. According to The Times Of India, a Bawana-based oxygen supplier was contacted, and two police teams formed a green corridor for oxygen delivery.

Santom Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital each have their own green corridor for oxygen delivery. Furthermore, Santom Hospital received 33 liquid oxygen cylinders.

Delhi hospitals have been facing acute oxygen shortage for almost a week. Lack of adequate oxygen supply has also been identified at renowned private hospitals such as Max Hospital and Sri Ganga Ram Hospital. The local police have been creating safe passage for the transportation of oxygen in the state.

