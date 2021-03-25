Delhi: Man Thrashed, Forced To Chant Anti-Pakistan Slogans; Accused Arrested After Video Surfaces Online

In a shocking incident, a man in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas locality was thrashed by another man and forced to chant "Pakistan Murdabad". Days after a disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media, the police have said that the accused has been arrested and an FIR (filed a first information report) has been filed in the case.

The viral clip shows the accused, Ajay Goswami, thrashing the other man, reported The Hindu.

In the video, Goswami pins the man down to the ground and tells him -"Zor se bol (say loudly). Hindustan Zindabad (Long live India). Pakistan Murdabad."

Voices of other men, presumably recording the video can be heard as they curse the man being thrashed. In the video, the man was also forced to chant: "Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad".

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar said: "A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and an investigation of the case is in progress. @CPDelhi @cp_delhi (sic)."

Ajay Goswami, the accused in the case, was also named last year in a Delhi riots case, police said. The victim also has a criminal background and was involved in murder and robbery cases.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 323 (assault) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) at Khajuri Khas police station. Further investigation is under way," the police said.

Over 50 people were killed in February 2020 after clashes between supporters and critics of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in the national capital.



The fresh clip from northeast Delhi has provoked sharp reactions on social media.

