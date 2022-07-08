Delhi High Court Pulls Up East Delhi Municipal Corporation For Non-Payment Of Salaries To Primary School Teachers

The Delhi High Court on July 5 slammed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for not paying salaries to its primary school teachers. The bench has asked EDMC to make every effort to pay its teachers' salaries before the next hearing date.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal petitioned in Delhi High Court after five EDMC primary school teachers complained about not getting salaries for the last five months, i.e. from December 2021 to April 2022 due to which they are facing many financial problems. Their families face difficulties like paying EMI, running the kitchen, paying school fees, and running basic household expenses. According to the petition, approximately 5000 primary teachers are working in as many as 365 primary schools run by EDMC. None of the teachers, including petitioners, have been paid their due salaries.

Right To Education Act, 2009

According to The Print, it was petitioned that the Right of Children governs the primary schools being run by EDMC to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. It is proposed that under Section 7 of the Right To Education Act, 2009, it is the joint responsibility of the Central Government and the State Government to provide funds for carrying out the provisions of the Act.

The court has warned that it will pass an order "for stoppage of salary of all senior officers of the department until the salaries of primary teachers are paid". According to Indian Express, The court asked the counsel representing the EDMC to make a statement about whether the commissioner and corporators are receiving the salary. The counselor said that the corporation is equally aggrieved, and the reason for the non-payment of funds is the deficiency of funds. Even the grade A officers have not been paid salaries. The matter has been adjourned for a hearing on July 22.

