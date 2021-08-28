All section
Pay Salaries, Or Will Attach Assets: Delhi HC To Civic Body

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Delhi,  28 Aug 2021 11:43 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-28T17:36:08+05:30check update history

The Delhi High Court warned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation of harsh measures if it fails to disburse the salaries and pensions of its staff. The court said that in case of further non-payments, it would attach the corporation's assets and start selling them off.

The Delhi High Court warned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation of harsh measures if it fails to disburse the salaries and pensions of its staff. The court said that in case of further non-payments, it would attach the corporation's assets and start selling them off. The two-judge Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said that the Corporation did not demonstrate any urgency that the issue demanded. Ahead of this, the Court said that it would not tolerate any further delay in payment of salaries and pensions to the employees and retired staff members.

"Won't Hesitate In Attaching Assets"

The New Indian Express quoted the Delhi High Court, "We have indicated that since the corporation is not exhibiting the sense of urgency with which the issue placed before us needs to be considered". The Bench further added 'henceforth'; it will not hesitate in ordering attachment of assets and selling off the properties. It said, "From next time, we are going to attach your properties and will start with attaching your commissioner's office," The Court mentioned that it had noted the issue of handing over the hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to the Centre or the Delhi Government since the Corporation is facing a financial crisis, is yet to be considered.

"The proposal to hand over its hospitals to the Delhi Government or the Centre has been rejected by the Councillors", said North Delhi Corporation's Counsel Divya Prakash Pande.

Second Installment Of Grant-In-Aid

The High Court had previously directed the Municipal Corporation to decide handing over the six hospitals under its jurisdiction to the Centre or the Delhi Government. However, the Advocate appearing from the Corporation's side had told the Court that the Municipal Commissioner took the required steps and the issue was pending with several contractors. Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Government, said that the three Corporations had released the second instalment of grant-in-aid and the basic tax assignment.


Also Read: Former Meghalaya MLA Sentenced To 25 Yrs In Prison For Raping Minor

