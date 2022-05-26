Delhi: Govt Employees To Take DTC Bus At Least Once Every Week- Here's Why

The Delhi Government has issued an order that all the government employees of Delhi will have to travel in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses once a week. Delhi's bus transport is one of the backbones of the capital city's residents. The transport corporation has now asked its Group A and Group B employees to travel at least once a week on these buses.

The main initiative was to encourage the use of the public transport system and get feedback from the people for further improvement, and its main aim is to reduce air pollution.

According To Delhi Transport Corporation

On May 25, the Delhi government issued a circular stating that Group A and B employees will have to travel in DTC and cluster buses at least once a week. The initiative aims to use and adopt the public transport system and get feedback and ideas for further improvement. It is to provide a safe, affordable, convenient, and efficient public transport system to reduce vehicular pollution and decongest traffic in the national capital.

Already, there is a fleet of around 7,000-plus buses operated by the Delhi transport department, and, recently, low-floor electric buses (e-bus) are also being added to the fleet of the DTC and cluster buses, reported Hindustan Times.



Delhi | Group A and B employees of the Delhi Transport Dept & DTC will now have to travel in DTC & cluster buses at least once a week & give their feedback regarding the arrangement & facilities of the bus, as per an order by the transport dept of the Delhi govt. pic.twitter.com/V1qhvew5u5 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Sustainable Public Transport For The Employees

The DTC and cluster buses carry approximately 4.2 million people on daily basis, while the Delhi Metro carries around 2.3 million passengers. The national captial currently has a bus fleet of over 7,205, including both DTC and cluster buses.

It is expected that such an initiative will spread the message that shifting to sustainable public transport is a lifestyle change for the betterment of the health of citizens and the environment, reported Mint.



