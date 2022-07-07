All section
Caste discrimination
Sewer Deaths: Delhi Government Urged To Hike Compensation For Deaths While Cleaning Sewage

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Facebook/ Arvind Kejriwal

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sewer Deaths: Delhi Government Urged To Hike Compensation For Deaths While Cleaning Sewage

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Delhi,  7 July 2022 2:29 PM GMT

There have been 7 death cases related to sewer cleaning wherein legal heirs of the deceased couldn't be traced and 15 instances where the government gave the dependents less than Rs 10 lakh compensation.

The two members of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis have raised a demand to hike the compensation paid to the kin of workers who die in accidents related to sewage cleaning in Delhi from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

They said nothing has changed for hundreds of workers who put their lives at risk for insignificant amounts after being hired for sewage-related works when civic staff are unavailable.

It was also said that due compensation had not been received by several workers who lost their lives while cleaning sewers.

Expressed Serious Concern

Cleaning sewers without proper safety gear should be treated as a crime, the members, Anita Ujjainwal and Ravi Shankar, added. They also pointed out the fact adequate equipment and safety measures are absent. They expressed serious concern over the incidents of deaths in sewage-related work in Delhi.

They added that no compensation had been paid in four months for ninety-nine cases of sewer deaths in Delhi till May 19, 2022, and that it was most unfortunate. They requested Lt Governor V K Saxena to fix responsibility in the matter, as reported by The Print.

There have been seven death cases related to sewer cleaning wherein legal heirs of the deceased couldn't be traced and fifteen instances where the government gave the dependents less than Rs 10 lakh compensation, they further claimed.

National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice

The National Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance and had issued notices to top officials, including the chief secretary and police commissioner, when four such deaths were reported from Rohini and two from Kondli in March; the members said that situation remained the same and that nothing changed despite the NHRC's action.

"We appeal to the government to increase compensation for death to Rs 25 lakh as the earlier sum of Rs 10 lakh was fixed way back in 2014," they said in the statement, as reported by the Times of India.

Also Read: Delhi Government Issues Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme: Here's All You Need To Know


