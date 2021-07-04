Trending

"Will Be A True Tribute To Them": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wants Bharat Ratna For Doctors, Nurses

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Delhi CM Kejriwal urges him to change the rules if it does not allow the Bharat Ratna to be conferred to a group.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   4 July 2021 1:30 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-04T19:05:40+05:30
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Will Be A True Tribute To Them: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wants Bharat Ratna For Doctors, Nurses

Picture credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him that Bharat Ratna be conferred upon Indian doctors this year. "The country wants this year's Bharat Ratna to be awarded to the 'Indian doctor'. By this, I don't mean a particular person. Doctors, nurses and paramedics in the country should get this honour," Kejriwal wrote to the PM on Sunday, July 4.

Highest Civilian Award

Bharat Ratna is India's highest civilian award. It was last conferred on Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika in 2019.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said, "Several doctors and nurses lost their lives fighting Covid. If we confer them the Bharat Ratna, it will be a true tribute to them. Lakhs of doctors have selflessly served people without worrying about their lives, or their families. There is no better way to honour and thank them," reported The Indian Express.

730 Doctors Die Due To COVID

According to the Indian Medical Association records, as many as 730 doctors have died due to COVID during the second wave, which swept the country in April-May this year. As many as 115 doctors died in Bihar followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand at 39 and Andhra Pradesh at 38.

"If rules do not allow Bharat Ratna to be conferred to a group, I request you to change the rules. The whole country is beholden to its doctors. Every Indian will be happy if they are conferred the Bharat Ratna," he wrote.

Also Read: One Dose of COVID Vaccine 92% Effective In Preventing Deaths, Two Doses Give 98% Protection: Study

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian