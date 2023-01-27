Delhi Child's Rights Commission To Launch WhatsApp Chatbot To Help People Register Complaints

Many cases often go unreported in the country as people find the stations inaccessible or think of it as a draining process. In cases relating to children, it gets a lot more complicated as the majority would try to protect the child's identity or keep them away from the tiring procedures. To ensure that the system reaches out to the people, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights will soon launch a WhatsApp chatbot to help people communicate and register their complaints through the online medium.

This #RepublicDay, @DCPCR, Govt. of NCT of Delhi announces the launch of "WhatsApp Chatbot" underlining our commitment to proactively serve the children of Delhi; a gift of good governance to Delhiites



🗓️01st Feb 2023

📑Register here: https://t.co/gWcqU1Ibnn

📩Invite only event pic.twitter.com/4ttoF05ZSm — Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (@DCPCR) January 26, 2023





Nudging People Into Protecting Child Rights

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) is an apex statutory authority of the Delhi government that aims to "protect, promote and monitor the implementation of rights and policies related to children." This ranges from ensuring the child's rights to receive education to protecting them against abuse. To ensure that violations of these child rights do not go unreported, the Commission launched the WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints. The chatbot is set to be launched by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 1.

.@DCPCR's WhatsApp Chatbot will help Delhiites and Commission to interact in a more effective manner.



Some of its uses include complaint registration, searching info., tracking your complaint status etc.



The launch event is invite-only. Register here: https://t.co/XFGRJoIyNe https://t.co/M5S89hYLvp — Dr.Rupika Chahal (@rupiiism) January 26, 2023





As per a report by NDTV, the chatbot would enable the citizens and the Commission to communicate in a more effective manner. Citizens will also get to register complaints, search for information and track the complaint's status with ease. In the year 2022, a conference organised by the DCPCR revealed that Delhi showed high laxity with a pendency of 88 per cent of cases accumulated for more than two years in regard to the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With the rising number of cases and concerning statistics about the pendency, the chatbot would play a key role in aiding the complainant to register and track cases effectively. The system also effectively uses nudge-based awareness communications for groups like children, women, and Anganwadi workers to step ahead to report violations of child rights.

Also Read: DCPCR's Early Warning System Helped 30,000 At-Risk Students To Resume Formal Education