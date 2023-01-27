All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Childs Rights Commission To Launch WhatsApp Chatbot To Help People Register Complaints

Image Credits: Facebook, Unsplash, Unsplash (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Child's Rights Commission To Launch WhatsApp Chatbot To Help People Register Complaints

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Delhi,  27 Jan 2023 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In a move to aid people in registering complaints and tracking them effectively, the Delhi Child's Right Body will be soon launching a WhatsApp chatbot. Through this platform they hope to create a nudge-based awareness about child's right among children, women, and others.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Many cases often go unreported in the country as people find the stations inaccessible or think of it as a draining process. In cases relating to children, it gets a lot more complicated as the majority would try to protect the child's identity or keep them away from the tiring procedures. To ensure that the system reaches out to the people, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights will soon launch a WhatsApp chatbot to help people communicate and register their complaints through the online medium.


Nudging People Into Protecting Child Rights

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) is an apex statutory authority of the Delhi government that aims to "protect, promote and monitor the implementation of rights and policies related to children." This ranges from ensuring the child's rights to receive education to protecting them against abuse. To ensure that violations of these child rights do not go unreported, the Commission launched the WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints. The chatbot is set to be launched by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 1.


As per a report by NDTV, the chatbot would enable the citizens and the Commission to communicate in a more effective manner. Citizens will also get to register complaints, search for information and track the complaint's status with ease. In the year 2022, a conference organised by the DCPCR revealed that Delhi showed high laxity with a pendency of 88 per cent of cases accumulated for more than two years in regard to the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With the rising number of cases and concerning statistics about the pendency, the chatbot would play a key role in aiding the complainant to register and track cases effectively. The system also effectively uses nudge-based awareness communications for groups like children, women, and Anganwadi workers to step ahead to report violations of child rights.

Also Read: DCPCR's Early Warning System Helped 30,000 At-Risk Students To Resume Formal Education

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Whatsapp Chatbot 
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights 
DCPCR 
Child Rights Body 
Child right violations 
Violation of rights 
Register complaints 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X