Delhi Horror: 9-Yr-Old Raped, Murdered, Body Cremated Immediately; Priest, 3 Others Booked

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi's Cantonment area on Sunday, August 1. The police have detained a priest and three others in connection with the case.



After the incident created a rage among the locals, the police assured a detailed investigation into the matter, Scroll.in reported.

Abducted On Her Way

The minor belonged to an economically backward family and lived with her parents in Purana Nangal in Delhi, close to the crematorium. The family informed she went missing the same evening she went to the crematorium to fetch drinking water from the cooler.

Around 6:00 pm, the mother received a call from the crematorium priest Radheshyaam and the three accused, claiming that their daughter had been electrocuted while drinking water from the cooler.

When she reached the spot, they handed over the victim's body. The mother found burn marks on the minor's wrist and elbow, and the lips were bruised.

After handing over the body, the four men told the mother not to approach the police and file a case. The accused told the mother that the team would ask for a postmortem, where the doctors would sell her child's organs, and suggested cremating the body immediately.

Following this, the funeral was conducted. Later the deceased's parents speculated murder and approached the police.

At the time, nearly 200 locals of the old Nangal village gathered at the crematorium and staged a protest, demanding that the accused's arrest.

Speaking to the media, one of the locals questioned the urgency behind cremating the body after 6:00 pm, which is not allowed. She further asked that if the minor had died of the cause the four men had claimed, then why wasn't the police informed.

The protestors urged the police to go through the CCTV footage to confirm whether the minor was assaulted or died of electrocution.

The police were involved in the matter late in the evening. Senior officer (South West district), Pratap Singh, said they received a call about the case around 10.30 pm.

A case has been filed, and the four have been charged under relevant sections of IPC. The autopsy experts collected evidence from the ground for further investigation.

