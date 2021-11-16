All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi: 26-Yr-Old Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing Proposal, Succumbs To Injuries

Credits: Pexels 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi: 26-Yr-Old Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing Proposal, Succumbs To Injuries

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  16 Nov 2021 8:01 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The victim had sustained third-degree burns on her face, neck, chest and abdomen, and renal impairment (kidney failure). Unfortunately, the victim had also lost her eyesight.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 26-year-old woman succumbed to the injuries on Monday, November 15, which she sustained from an acid attack two weeks ago.

According to The Indian Express report, the victim had sustained third-degree burns on her face, neck, chest and abdomen, and renal impairment (kidney failure). Unfortunately, the victim had also lost her eyesight.

The horrific incident was reported from Outer Delhi's Bawana area on November 3, when her neighbour ambushed her with acid for rejecting his marriage proposal.

She was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing treatment. Two constables had also donated blood for help, but her condition deteriorated the following days.

Approach On Multiple Occasions

The woman was already married in 2011 and had three children aged 4, 6 and 9, from the marriage. The deceased's husband, a daily wage labourer, said that she never told him how the accused had bothered her multiple times.

Had she disclosed this, the incident could have been prevented, he added. "Now, I have to tell my children about their mother's death. They are with my brother now. I don't know how they'll take this. I am all alone," the media quoted him as saying.

The accused, identified as Montu (23), was arrested from Bihar's Buxar district the last week. The police had shot him in the leg after he tried to fire at them. During interrogation, he informed he was enraged by the woman for rejecting his proposals and resorted to destroying her life.

An FIR was lodged against him under various sections of the IPC, including section 302 (Punishment for murder).

Also Read: 80% Of Children Did Not Receive Remote Education During COVID-19 Lockdown, Says National Survey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
acid attack 
delhi 
bawana 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X