Delhi: 26-Yr-Old Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing Proposal, Succumbs To Injuries

A 26-year-old woman succumbed to the injuries on Monday, November 15, which she sustained from an acid attack two weeks ago.

According to The Indian Express report, the victim had sustained third-degree burns on her face, neck, chest and abdomen, and renal impairment (kidney failure). Unfortunately, the victim had also lost her eyesight.

The horrific incident was reported from Outer Delhi's Bawana area on November 3, when her neighbour ambushed her with acid for rejecting his marriage proposal.

She was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing treatment. Two constables had also donated blood for help, but her condition deteriorated the following days.

Approach On Multiple Occasions

The woman was already married in 2011 and had three children aged 4, 6 and 9, from the marriage. The deceased's husband, a daily wage labourer, said that she never told him how the accused had bothered her multiple times.

Had she disclosed this, the incident could have been prevented, he added. "Now, I have to tell my children about their mother's death. They are with my brother now. I don't know how they'll take this. I am all alone," the media quoted him as saying.

The accused, identified as Montu (23), was arrested from Bihar's Buxar district the last week. The police had shot him in the leg after he tried to fire at them. During interrogation, he informed he was enraged by the woman for rejecting his proposals and resorted to destroying her life.

An FIR was lodged against him under various sections of the IPC, including section 302 (Punishment for murder).

