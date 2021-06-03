Delhi: Cleric Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 12-Yr-Old Girl Inside Mosque

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, June 1, arrested a 48-year-old cleric for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor inside a mosque. The department has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the India Penal Code.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, May 30, when the 12-year-old had gone to the mosque to fetch water. The survivor narrated her ordeal to her family, after which they lodged a complaint with the police.

On Monday morning, the accused was nabbed from Loni town in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and was produced in a city court the following day, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, NDTV reported.

The police booked the cleric under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police officer said.

A resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, the cleric's identity has been kept anonymous. Further investigation into the case is underway. The department has also deployed police personnel outside the mosque after the locals staged a protest and roared for justice.

The minor underwent medical examinations required by the department and the results are awaited.

