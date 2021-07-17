DRDO Launches 'Biodegradable' Packaging Products To Get Rid Of Single-Use Plastic

In an attempt to curb the rising menace of single-use plastic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) joined hands with Acharya Nagarjuna University and Ecolastic Private Limited to launch biodegradable packaging products, which is made from natural and plant-based food-grade materials.

These sustainable bags would be made available in two forms —soluble and insoluble. These bags would be biologically degraded in about three months without negatively impacting the environment.

According to DRDO and Ecolastic Private Limited, conventional polyethylene bags made from petrochemicals are toxic to the environment and takes years to degrade. In contrast, these bags would be offered as a 'sustainable, cost-effective and ocean-safe alternative' to such plastic products.

Essential For Mankind



Ram Manohar Babu, Director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO, told ANI, "I feel immensely proud at launching the Ecolastic packaging product. The government has decided to completely eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country by 2022 and these biodegradable packing bags help us make a forward step in that direction."

Stating that the DRDO played a vital role in bringing it out such products, he said that eco-friendly products are the need of the hour and essential for the survival of mankind.

Rigorous Testing

Chief Scientist Dr Veera Bhrammam highlighted the fact that the product underwent rigorous testing in terms of strength and biodegradability. She claimed that not a single animal would be harmed with their innovation.

Purushottam, Technical Director, Ecolastic Private Limited, told ANI, "We can't remove plastic completely from our life but we can find alternative solutions. The packaging bags launched today are the most sustainable alternative to single-use plastic."



