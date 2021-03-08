Day After J&K Administration Detained 150 Refugees, Hundreds Of Rohingyas Leave Relief Camps

A day after Jammu and Kashmir administration detained over 150 Rohingya refugees as a part of "a verification course of", hundreds of Rohingyas left the relief camps on Sunday.

Reportedly, the administration rounded the immigrants and placed them in "holding centres".

A senior government official told The Hindu that the verification process began on Saturday on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and over 150, together with kids, males, girls, and aged, who had assembled at the M.A.M stadium.

According to an official, "The refugees were not holding valid passports required as per the Passports Act. The individuals were sent to holding centres to carry out the verification process as per law."

Salamtullah, a Rohingya Muslim who escaped the genocide in Myanmar between 2016-17, stated, "We will go in the future. It is just that the present situation in Myanmar is not safe for us. The police are summoning our folks (in Jammu). Thirteen males who have been requested to go to the police stations on Saturday have not returned."

He added that in some Rohingya families, elders have been rounded up during verification, and the children were left behind. "I thank India for hospitality and giving us the chance to earn our livelihood. However, the children who are left behind after the newest drive are crying inconsolably. They need to be allowed to meet their families."

There is one more Rohingya man, whose brother-in-law was additionally detained, who said he fears for his life if deported to Myanmar. "It is recognized that around 10 lakh Muslims have been killed in Myanmar. The Military has even detained the Prime Minister there. We scare for our lives if deported."

Congress leader Salman Nizami questioned the government's work. "In Jammu, there are 7,690 Tibetans and 5,743 Rohingya refugees. But 155 Rohingyas were transported to holding centres. Why verification for Rohingyas simply because they are Muslims? This exposes BJP government's Islamophobic and inhumane nature."