Slain Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Among 4 Indians To Win Pulitzer For Portraying Indias Covid Crisis

The Logical Indian Crew

Slain Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Among 4 Indians To Win Pulitzer For Portraying India's Covid Crisis

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

India,  10 May 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Siddiqui was awarded the Pulitzer Prize posthumously for his coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India in 2021. He received his first Pulitzer for coverage of the Rohingya crisis in 2018.

Reuters photojournalists Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui, received the 2022 Pulitzer Prize on Monday for Feature Photography for their coverage of the coronavirus crisis in India.

The photographers were applauded for their work during the pandemic and their coverage of the grim condition of India.

Danish Siddiqui's 2nd Pulitzer

Siddiqui was 38 at the time of his death. He was killed while covering the clash between the Taliban and the Afghan forces near a border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan on July 16, 2021.

The photojournalist was awarded the Pulitzer Prize posthumously for his coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India in 2021. This is his second time winning the Pulitzer Prize, as he received his first Pulitzer for coverage of the Rohingya crisis in 2018.

Other Winners

Adnan Abidi, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, received the award for the third time, while Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave received the award for the first time in their career.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo is a photographer based in Kashmir, and Amit Dave is based in Ahmedabad and covers local and national topics for Reuters. These photojournalists worked day and night on the frontlines and showed the world the truth about India's condition and how the country was dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Reuters also tweeted and congratulated the winners for their work and efforts in their coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

World Was "Jolted Awake"

Alessandra Galloni, who is Reuters Editor-in-Chief, said that the world was "jolted awake" when they were exposed to the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak in India after the reporters and photographers of the agency documented it.

She further said in a statement, "To have Danish's incredible work honoured in this way is a tribute to the enduring mark he has left on the world of photojournalism," quoted Scroll.

The jury at the Pulitzer Prize Ceremony said that the prize was awarded to the four photographers for their images of the crisis that "balanced intimacy and devastation while offering viewers a heightened sense of place."

Also Read: On Top Of The World: Nepali Sherpa Scales Mount Everest 26th Time, Breaks Own Record

Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
