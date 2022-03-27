All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Falsely Accused, Publicly Humiliated RTI Activist Gets Rs 2 Lakh Relief From Uttar Pradesh Police

Image Credit: Pxfuel, The Times of India

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Falsely Accused, Publicly Humiliated RTI Activist Gets Rs 2 Lakh Relief From Uttar Pradesh Police

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  27 March 2022 5:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Personnel in the Jaithra Police Station had booked Kumar in a false case under the POCSO Act, along with several other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and was sent to jail.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Uttar Pradesh government has finally paid the interim relief of Rs 2 lakhs to Etah-based Dalit RTI activist on the orders of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In 2016, the Uttar Pradesh Police had handcuffed, paraded and humiliated Sunil Kumar in the market. The Personnel in the Jaithra Police Station had booked Kumar in a false case under the POCSO Act and several other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was sent to jail. Kumar had committed the 'crime' of conducting a sting operation in which the Police officials were seen taking bribes from cattle-carrying vehicles. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Amount To Be Recovered From Police Personnel's Salary

After being released on bail in 2016, Kumar filed a complaint with the NHRC, and a prolonged probe found out that he was falsely framed in the POCSO case. A father of two minor children, the RTI activist confirmed that he had received the interim relief amount of Rs 2 lakhs. The amount was credited in his bank account on March 22 by the Etah treasury, The Times of India reported. A senior police official also said that the amount paid to Sunil Kumar would be recovered from the salaries of three police officers involved in the case. Sub-inspector Madan Murari, Constable Samar Singh and Harishankar Sharma were found to be guilty of violating human rights.

Falsely Accused Of Raping A Minor

Moreover, in December 2021, the NHRC had ordered the Director-General of Police in UP to initiate 'disciplinary action against the SSP, SHO and the investigating officer of the case. In the complaint filed with NHRC, Sunil had conducted the sting operation on June 18, 2016, and on July 23, 2016, Jaithra SHO Kailash Chand Dubey picked Kumar and lashed castist remarks at him. Kumar was paraded from the hospital to a court through a crowded market, and while being taken, Dubey told the passers-by that Kumar had been arrested for raping a minor.

Also Read: Alarming! Australia Confirms New Mass Bleaching At Great Barrier Reef

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Dalit RTI Activist 
False case 
Uttar Pradesh 
Police personnel 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X