Falsely Accused, Publicly Humiliated RTI Activist Gets Rs 2 Lakh Relief From Uttar Pradesh Police

The Uttar Pradesh government has finally paid the interim relief of Rs 2 lakhs to Etah-based Dalit RTI activist on the orders of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In 2016, the Uttar Pradesh Police had handcuffed, paraded and humiliated Sunil Kumar in the market. The Personnel in the Jaithra Police Station had booked Kumar in a false case under the POCSO Act and several other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was sent to jail. Kumar had committed the 'crime' of conducting a sting operation in which the Police officials were seen taking bribes from cattle-carrying vehicles. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Amount To Be Recovered From Police Personnel's Salary

After being released on bail in 2016, Kumar filed a complaint with the NHRC, and a prolonged probe found out that he was falsely framed in the POCSO case. A father of two minor children, the RTI activist confirmed that he had received the interim relief amount of Rs 2 lakhs. The amount was credited in his bank account on March 22 by the Etah treasury, The Times of India reported. A senior police official also said that the amount paid to Sunil Kumar would be recovered from the salaries of three police officers involved in the case. Sub-inspector Madan Murari, Constable Samar Singh and Harishankar Sharma were found to be guilty of violating human rights.

Falsely Accused Of Raping A Minor

Moreover, in December 2021, the NHRC had ordered the Director-General of Police in UP to initiate 'disciplinary action against the SSP, SHO and the investigating officer of the case. In the complaint filed with NHRC, Sunil had conducted the sting operation on June 18, 2016, and on July 23, 2016, Jaithra SHO Kailash Chand Dubey picked Kumar and lashed castist remarks at him. Kumar was paraded from the hospital to a court through a crowded market, and while being taken, Dubey told the passers-by that Kumar had been arrested for raping a minor.

Also Read: Alarming! Australia Confirms New Mass Bleaching At Great Barrier Reef