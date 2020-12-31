UP: Beaten Up For Plucking Mango Leaves, Dalit Man Kills Himself; Two Arrested

A 25-year-old Dalit man was found dead in Malwan area of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after allegedly being beaten up for plucking leaves from a mango tree.

Dharampal Diwakar allegedly died by suicide at his house in Aasta village under the Malwan police station limits on Tuesday, December 29, station house officer (SHO) Sher Singh Rajput said on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

The family members of the victim have alleged that he was beaten up by some people over plucking leaves from a mango tree while he was out for grazing his goats in the village, the SHO said.

After returning home, Diwakar locked himself up in a room and committed suicide, Rajput added. No suicide note has been found.

The police have arrested two persons on charges of abetment to suicide. The arrested have been identified as Noor Mohammad (27) and Salman (22). Police are conducting raids to trace Noor Mohammad's brother Ashiq Ali, who is also an accused, reported The Indian Express.

As per the police complaint by Dharampal's father Rampati Diwakar, his son was plucking leaves from a mango tree on Tuesday and feeding his goats when the accused arrived and started thrashing him.

On Rampati's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Noor Mohammad, Ashiq Ali and Salman under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) at the Malwan police station. Police also invoked the SC/ST Act against the accused.

