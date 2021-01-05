Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Girl Kills Self After School Bars Her From Exam

Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 Jan 2021 10:41 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Patrika 

A Dalit schoolgirl was found dead in Uttar Pradesh' Baberu after her school did not allow her to sit for an exam due to the non-payment of fees.

Sanjana Devi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home in Banda district's Baberu police station area early on Monday morning, reported The Indian Express.

Her family members told police that she died by suicide because she was depressed after her school did not allow her to sit for a half-yearly exam on December 21. The school had allegedly barred her from the exam as her family did not pay her fees since April 2020.

No suicide note was found, said the police.

The police began an inquiry after Sanjana's father filed a complaint. Investigators are now collecting the call details of her cell phone.

Girl's father, Anant Kumar, held the school manager responsible in his complaint. An inquiry is on and so far no FIR has been lodged in that matter.

"In the complaint, father stated that school management did not allow Sanjana to give an examination on 21 December. In the preliminary inquiry, we checked the attendance register of the school and found the girl had taken the exam on December 21," said Baberu SHO Bhaskar Mishra.

Bhaskar said that the school records show the girl missed the last two exams held on December 23 and 26.

Additional SP Mahendra Pratap Chauhan said, "Thirty students did not pay fees and still they took the half-yearly examinations. We are looking into all angles."

