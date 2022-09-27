All section
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Allegedly Beaten By Teacher For Wrong Answer Dies, Violent Protests In Auraiya

Image Credits: Twitter/ Pratik Joseph, Saurabh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Sep 2022 6:21 AM GMT

A class 10 boy who was allegedly beaten by his teacher over his wrong answer on the social studies test died early Monday morning. The boy’s death triggered protest in UP’s Auraiya as many private and police vehicles were set on fire.

A 15-year-old-boy, identified as Nikhil Dohre, died on Monday (September 26) morning, just after his teacher allegedly beat him up in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh (UP), over his wrong answer in the social studies exam. The boy was hospitalised for treatment, where his health deteriorated.

The teacher has been booked under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, The Wire reported. The teacher absconded after the boy died, suggested the media reported.

Violent Protests In Auraiya

The death of Nikhil has triggered protests in Aurariya city as several private vehicles were damaged and police vehicles were set on fire. According to officials, when the body was handed over to his family post-mortem, the protesters laid it on the road and raised slogans. To take control of law and order, additional police forces were deployed.

The circle officer of Auraiya, Mahendra Pratap Singh, said that an inquiry found the boy suffering from a kidney ailment before he died. His treatment was carried out at a hospital in Lucknow. He added that an investigation into the matter is taking place, and the administration is verifying all the case-related details.

Here's What Has Happened So Far

According to police, the boy was beaten up on September 7 by his social studies teacher, Ashwini Singh, and he was taken to a hospital after he lost consciousness. His father also registered a First Information Report (FIR) on September 24, where he said that the teacher promised to pay for the boy's medical treatment, but he has only paid Rs 40,000. He alleged that the teacher used casteist remarks when he asked for money.

The boy was brought to Saifai on September 25 from Lucknow as his health deteriorated. However, the hospital's medical superintendent in Saifai has claimed that the boy was brought dead, and his medical history is awaited. The actual cause of his death will be revealed after an investigation of his medical history and post-mortem report.

Also Read: School Dropout Rate In Several States At Secondary Level Higher Than National Average, Reveals Study

Uttar Pradesh 
Auraiya Protest 
Dalit Student Died 
Auraiya Dalit Student 

