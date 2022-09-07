Cyrus Mistry Road Accident: Wearing Seatbelts Mandatory For All Car Passengers, Says Nitin Gadkari

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

India,  7 Sep 2022 12:28 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and the Tata Group's chairman between 2012 and 2016, died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday (September 4).

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Tuesday (September 6) that seatbelts will be mandatory for all passengers riding in a four-wheeler.

Gadkari stated that the government intends to make it mandatory for automakers to include a seat belt alarm system for rear seats. Currently, all vehicle manufacturers are required to provide seat belt reminders only to front-seat passengers.

While speaking at an event, he stated, "Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles."

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

As per NDTV, his remarks came just days after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday (September 4) after his car collided with a divider.

Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers in the back seats is punishable by a Rs 1,000 fine under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or simply disregard it.

Even traffic officers rarely fine rear-seat passengers for not wearing seat belts. According to a recent government report, the number of people killed and injured in 2020 and 2021 due to not wearing a seat belt was 15,146 and 39,102, respectively.

Cyrus Mistry's Demise In Road Accident

Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and the Tata Group's chairman between 2012 and 2016, died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday. Mistry and three others were travelling from Gujarat to Maharashtra when they were involved in an accident in the Palghar district.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were killed on the spot, while the other two passengers, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole, were injured and taken to a hospital.

The police confirmed that Dr Anahita Pandole was driving the car. The collision had a significant impact. According to police, the airbags in the front seats were deployed, but the ones in the back seats did not.

Also Read: Bengaluru Floods: Schools Shut, Streets Flooded Amid Heavy Rains; IT Minister To Meet Software Companies

Writer : Ishita Singh
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Cyrus Mistry 
Nitin Gadkari 
Seatbelts Mandator 

