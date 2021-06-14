'Cyberspace Should Support, Not Curb Democratic Values': PM Modi At G7 Summit

At the G7 Summit 2021 in the United Kingdom, leaders from across the world convened on the proposition of reconstructing a Covid-turmoiled world and handling any future pandemics, reported The Quint. India called for global solidarity and open democratic societies to address issues such as health, climate change, and economic recovery on Sunday. The G7 Summit's Outreach Sessions reiterated the importance of adopting "values that tie us together," such as respect for international laws and standards, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of global unity was well welcomed.

On the second day of the summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi attended almost two sessions.

As the primary speaker for the session 'Building Back Together - Open Societies and Economies,' he emphasized the significance of democracy and freedom in ''India's civilizational ethos".



According to a statement provided by the Indian government, he highlighted the need of ensuring that cyberspace remains an outlet for supporting democratic principles rather than destroying them.

Was happy to address the @G7 Session on Open Societies as a Lead Speaker. Democracy and freedom are part of India's civilizational ethos, and find expression in the vibrancy and diversity of India's society. https://t.co/Tjw5vPcGxr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2021

His remarks came amid a raging discussion in India about alleged restrictions on free expression.



During the climate change session, PM Modi said that countries acting in isolation cannot maintain the planet's atmosphere, biodiversity, or seas, and urged for global action on climate change, according to the statement.

India was the only G-20 country on pace to achieve its Paris obligations, he stated.



The Summit produced a unified statement reasserting their common conviction in open societies, democratic ideals, and multilateralism, which this year includes nations like India, the Republic of Korea, and South Africa in addition to the primary members of the gathering.

"As leaders of over half of the world's population living in democracies, we believe it is imperative that we reaffirm and encourage others to embrace the values that bind us together, including our respect for international rules and norms," the statement said reported NDTV.

Human rights, democracy, social inclusion, gender equality, free expression, the rule of law, a transparent multilateral system, and the value of civic space were among the topics discussed.

