All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Abdul Jabbar, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Activist, Awarded Padma Shri Posthumously

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Abdul Jabbar, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Activist, Awarded Padma Shri Posthumously

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  8 Nov 2021 9:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Bhopal gas tragedy had claimed the lives of more than 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Abdul Jabbar, a crusader for the Bhopal gas tragedy victims, has been conferred with Padma Shri posthumously. Jabbar waged a relentless war over three decades to help the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy receive medical and economic rehabilitation to the scores of the victim.

Jabbarbhai

Lovingly known as 'Jabbbarbhai' among the locals, Jabbar led most of his life in poverty with his wife and three young children in a one-room hut with a shared toilet until his death on November 14, 2019. He was offered help from many politicians, corporate friends, government, but he declined all of them to stay close to the victims and help them fight for justice. Jabbarbhai did everything from lodging complaints against crooked officials to arranging bed and medication and ensuring economic stability for the gas tragedy survivors.

Jabbar formed Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sangathan (BGPMUS). An organization that helped the victims become economically self-reliant. The process to make them self reliant includes imparting skills through whatever meagre resources were available in the organization. Once the beneficiaries were equipped with the skills, Jabbar helped pool in orders for tailoring, bag making and traditional unique Bhopali batua from big shop owners.

A Fighter

Despite the meagre resources at hand, he never flinched from filing a judicial petition through public-spirited lawyers, seeking relief for the victims, medical care, more compensation, cleaning of toxic waste dumped in the premises of Union Carbide factory since the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, leading street agitations, joining similar people's movements, helping riot victims, opposing demolition drives, planting samplings, protesting against the construction of buildings, hotels close to the lakes, as per reports in The Hindu.

"I hope Bhopal, its people and others will never forget his work and contribution in rebuilding the life of gas victims," Jabbar's wife Saira Bano was quoted as saying.

Also Read: After 5 Years of Demonetisation, Cash Still Remains The King

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Bhopal Gas Tragedy 
Victims 
Padma shri 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X