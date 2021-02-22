"Crowd Gathering Doesn't Lead To Revocation Of Laws": Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in his address to the media on Sunday, February 21, said that the government was ready to talk to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws and that simply gathering in places would not lead to the revocation of laws.

Appealing to the protesting farm unions, Tomar asked them to inform the government about the provisions in laws they find 'anti-farmers'. Speaking to the media, the minister said that the government had held 12 round of talks with the farmer union leaders so far, however, the final decisions could only be taken after objections against the laws were put forward, NDTV reported.

"You flatly say revoke the laws. It doesn't happen that crowd gathers and the laws get revoked," the minister was quoted as saying.



Tomar reiterated that farmer unions should detail the government about the provisions they found problematic, and that the government was willing to recognise and make necessary amendments as informed by the Prime Minister himself.

He added that if the unions were the well-wishers of farmers, they would clarify the provisions with the farmers they found disputable in the laws.

Thousands of farmers have been camping outside the Delhi border points for nearly three months, demanding the repealing of the three farm laws that allegedly would be disruptive for them and benefit large corporations.



The laws were introduced last year in September. The Centre has offered to make amendments in the laws but refused to revoke them, claiming that it would help farmers get better prices. There have been 12 rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders but a concrete solution is still awaited.

On Sunday, February 21, lakhs of farmers, labourers gathered in Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Maha rally at Punjab's Barnala city, to protest and build solidarity between landowning farmers and farm labourers, whose unity, many representatives said, the government was attempting to break.

