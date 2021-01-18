COVID Vaccination Drive: 447 Adverse Events Reported Across India, Most Are Minor Cases

Over 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the last two days, since the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Saturday, January 16.

According to the latest reports, over 2.2 lakh people have been vaccinated till now.

Of the cases reported, most were minor cases while three were serious in nature and needed hospitalisation, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, January 17. The three cases occurred at different hospitals cum vaccination centres, reported Business Insider.

"One has been discharged from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours. One has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi. One is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is fine," the Health Ministry said.

The ministry emphasised that the majority of the adverse events are minor in nature, and may or may not be related to the inoculation process.

"An adverse event following immunisation is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunisation. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process. Majority of the AEFIs are minor in nature: pain, mild swelling at the injection site, mild fever, body ache, nausea, giddiness and mild allergic reactions like rashes, etc," it said.

A 22-year-old security guard at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was admitted in an intensive care unit (ICU) after developing an allergic reaction here following inoculation a day ago. He was reportedly suffering from headache, rashes, respiratory distress and increased heart rate. His was reportedly monitored overnight and was likely to be discharged in the morning the next day.



The ministry missed the serious adverse event on Saturday where a healthcare worker of NDMC Charak Palika Hospital had to be hospitalised post-inoculation. The healthcare worker was, however, discharged after a few hours of observation.

