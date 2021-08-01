Data: Bihar Under-Reports Maximum COVID Cases; 1 In 134

Kerala, the state which was once lauded globally for its Covid-19 management model, has reported more than 22,000 cases and comprises over 50 per cent of India's daily Covid-19 tally. However, as per evidence collected by analysing government data, Kerala has underreported covid cases the least as compared to other states. Whereas, Bihar has underreported the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Based on the fourth sero survey supervised and conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Health economist Rijo John calculated India's undercounting factor to be 33. This means that an estimated 9,265 lakh Indians were infected with coronavirus but only 282 lakh cases were detected.

Findings Of Sero Survey

The findings of the serosurvey show that Bihar detected only 1 in every 134 positive Covid-19 cases, while Uttar Pradesh (UP) detected 1 in every 100 Covid-19 cases. At the same time, Kerala underreported cases by a factor of six, i.e., for every case detected six others were missing. Among other states hit hard by the pandemic, Maharashtra has underreported cases by a factor of 12. i.e., for every one case that was detected, the administration missed 12 other cases.

67.6 % Of Indians Developed Antibodies

While all the states underreported Covid-19 cases, only Bihar and Uttar Pradesh crossed it by a factor of 100 or above. As per the results of the fourth serosurvey conducted by ICMR, 67.6 per cent of Indians had developed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The analysis of state-wise data found that with a sero commonness of 79 per cent, the state of Madhya Pradesh had the highest fraction of its population exposed to the coronavirus, while Kerala had the least.

There were also issues pertaining to whether deaths were being underreported in the country when a series of reports exposed an unusual increase in the registration of deaths by the Civil Registration System (CRS). Intriguingly, the government of India has reiterated and asserted that underreporting has only occurred in terms of cases being registered and not the number of deaths.

