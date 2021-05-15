Recoveries Exceeds New COVID-19 Cases For Fourth Day, PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Containment Strategies

India's COVID-19 recoveries have outnumbered the daily fresh cases for the fourth consecutive day, on Saturday, May 15, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 3,44,776 recoveries in the last 24 hours, it has surpassed the new coronavirus cases which stood at 3,43,144, as reported by NDTV. The country's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the two-crore milestone and was at 2,00,79,599. Meanwhile, 3,890 fatalities were reported during the same time.

About 71.16 percent of recoveries have been registered from 10 states including Maharashtra(53,249), Karnataka(35,879), Kerala(31,319), Uttar Pradesh(26,179), Tamil Nadu(20,037), Andhra Pradesh(19,177), West bengal (19,131), Gujarat (15,365), Haryana (14,577), and Delhi (14,140).

A surge in the number of patients recuperating from the deadly coronavirus has pushed the national recovery rate to 83.50 percent, reported The Times of India.

The active number of cases has shrunk to 36,73,802 cases, accounting for 15.07 percent of the country's total cases.

The total number of tests performed in the country for COVID-19 identification has surpassed 31 million, with a total overall positivity rate of 7.72 percent. The daily positivity average, on the other hand, fell to 20.08 percent, according to the ministry.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the COVID-situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the states to maintain transparency in reporting the numbers. He asked the state governments to boost healthcare services in rural areas with a special focus on door-to-door testing and monitoring.

PM Modi has also directed the states to conduct an "immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators" provided by the central government and to impart necessary training to the health workers to operate the medical equipment, as per The Quint.





Also Read: Decision To Increase Gap Between Two Covishield Doses Based On 'Real-Life Data': Govt

