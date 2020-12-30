President Kovind Jogs Along Ghoghla Beach In Daman & Diu To Spread Message Of Healthy Living

Trending

Tamanna Sahoo (Trainee Social Media Editor) 
Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu   |   30 Dec 2020 3:30 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo

President Ram Nath Kovind jogged along the Ghoghla Beach in Daman and Diu, on December 28.

President Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the UT, was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach. The beach was recently awarded the Blue Flag certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education. President Kovind took to Twitter to share the video and wished good health for everyone in the coming year.

"Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," he tweeted.

