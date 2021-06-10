Delhi :Two Covid Patients Discharged From Hospital In Twelve Hours Post Antibody Therapy

In a remarkable turn of events two Covid patients, from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi with symptoms progressing quickly within the first seven days reportedly have had a successful beneficial administration of a monoclonal antibody. Both patients made a full recovery and were released within 12 hours.

A 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness, and leucopenia was given REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) on day six of the sickness, according to a hospital news statement.

Further, the release stated that patient's parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged.

The second patient was R K Razdan, an 80-year-old diabetic who was also hypertensive and had a high-grade fever and cough.

On room air, Razdan's oxygen saturation was over 95%. A CT scan and a monoclonal antibody verified the mild illness.

"He was given REGCov2 on Day 5 of disease. Patient's parameter improved within next 12 hours," the release added as reported by NDTV.

Dr. Pooja Khosla, a senior doctor from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Department of Medicine, remarked that m onoclonal antibody could prove to be a game-changer in times to come if used at an appropriate time. She further said that it can avoid hospitalization in high-risk groups and progression to severe disease.

Further, she also mentioned that it can help to escape or to reduce the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV.

"The awareness about early identification of high-risk category in our population and timely therapy with Monoclonal antibody as daycare treatment may reduce the burden of cost on the healthcare sector," she added.

Also Read: One In Two Indian Americans Claim To Face Discrimination In Past One Year: Report

