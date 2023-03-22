All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fatigue To Depression: COVID Complications Continue Among Patients 1 Year Post-Discharge

Image Credits: Pexels, Twitter/@ICMRDELHI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Fatigue To Depression: COVID Complications Continue Among Patients 1 Year Post-Discharge

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  22 March 2023 6:39 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 followed up with participants one-year post their discharge and reported that at least 11.9 per cent people reported symptoms such as dyspnea or shortness of breath and 9.3 per cent reported mental health concerns.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Studies and researches globally have pointed toward the long-term symptoms that have persisted among Covid-affected people. Supporting these findings, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently released observations recorded with the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 about the symptoms noted among participants after a year of being affected by Covid-19. At least 11 per cent participants with the registry reported dyspnea or shortness of breath and 6 per cent of them reported having faced fatigue. The numbers have slightly reduced from what was reported about 30 to 60 days after the participant's discharge.

ICMR had sanctioned studies on post-Covid sequelae to explore a possible connection between coronavirus infection and long-term major complications. Under the same, participants with the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 were followed for a year, and commonly observed symptoms were noted.

At the first follow-up carried out within 30-60 days post-discharge, symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnea, and mental health issues were reported among 10.5 per cent, 18.6 per cent, and 9.3 per cent of the total 8,042 participants. After a year, the complications had not gone away completely, but the number of people reporting it had reduced to 6.6 per cent, 11.9 per cent, and 9 per cent in 2,192 participants.

Rise In COVID Infections

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, revealed in their preliminary analysis that at least two per cent of the participants reported the development of new symptoms such as hypertension and diabetes. This study is crucial in understanding how healthcare can better cater to the growing public healthcare emergency. According to the most recent updates given by The Times Of India, India logged 699 new Covid-19 cases, with two deaths reported from Odisha and Kerala. As the Covid infections keep rising every day, there are concerns regarding the long-term symptoms among the larger population.

Post-Covid studies conducted so far have drawn up the possibilities of multiple long-term symptoms from breathlessness to aortic and lung inflammation. Following which the Ministry of Health issued comprehensive guidelines on a national-scale for the management of the Covid sequelae. These guidelines provide a detailed guidance on the common presenting signs, symptoms, complications, and clinical treatment, in line with the registry and their observations.

In regard to this, the Health Ministry had also organised several webinars for healthcare professionals at state and district levels on COVID-19 clinical management and post-COVID complications. According to an NDTV report, the government of India has also advised states to establish post-COVID clinics in their respective health facilities to deal with patients suffering from post-coronavirus conditions.

Also Read: From Stomach Aches To Memory Lapses: New Lancet Study Reveals Top Long COVID Symptoms In Kids

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Covid complications 
Long term symptoms 
Covid-19 
Public health emergency 
Indian Council of Medical Research 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X