Fatigue To Depression: COVID Complications Continue Among Patients 1 Year Post-Discharge

Studies and researches globally have pointed toward the long-term symptoms that have persisted among Covid-affected people. Supporting these findings, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently released observations recorded with the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 about the symptoms noted among participants after a year of being affected by Covid-19. At least 11 per cent participants with the registry reported dyspnea or shortness of breath and 6 per cent of them reported having faced fatigue. The numbers have slightly reduced from what was reported about 30 to 60 days after the participant's discharge.

ICMR had sanctioned studies on post-Covid sequelae to explore a possible connection between coronavirus infection and long-term major complications. Under the same, participants with the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 were followed for a year, and commonly observed symptoms were noted.

At the first follow-up carried out within 30-60 days post-discharge, symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnea, and mental health issues were reported among 10.5 per cent, 18.6 per cent, and 9.3 per cent of the total 8,042 participants. After a year, the complications had not gone away completely, but the number of people reporting it had reduced to 6.6 per cent, 11.9 per cent, and 9 per cent in 2,192 participants.

Rise In COVID Infections

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, revealed in their preliminary analysis that at least two per cent of the participants reported the development of new symptoms such as hypertension and diabetes. This study is crucial in understanding how healthcare can better cater to the growing public healthcare emergency. According to the most recent updates given by The Times Of India, India logged 699 new Covid-19 cases, with two deaths reported from Odisha and Kerala. As the Covid infections keep rising every day, there are concerns regarding the long-term symptoms among the larger population.

Post-Covid studies conducted so far have drawn up the possibilities of multiple long-term symptoms from breathlessness to aortic and lung inflammation. Following which the Ministry of Health issued comprehensive guidelines on a national-scale for the management of the Covid sequelae. These guidelines provide a detailed guidance on the common presenting signs, symptoms, complications, and clinical treatment, in line with the registry and their observations.

In regard to this, the Health Ministry had also organised several webinars for healthcare professionals at state and district levels on COVID-19 clinical management and post-COVID complications. According to an NDTV report, the government of India has also advised states to establish post-COVID clinics in their respective health facilities to deal with patients suffering from post-coronavirus conditions.



