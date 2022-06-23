From Stomach Aches To Memory Lapses: New Lancet Study Reveals Top Long COVID Symptoms In Kids

A study has found that mood swings, fatigue, rashes, trouble remembering, and stomach aches are among some of the top symptoms of long COVID among kids aged 0-14 years. It also confirms that kids found positive for the novel virus may experience symptoms of long COVId lasting for at least two months.

The Lancet Study On Long COVID

The study, which states to be the biggest to date on long COVID symptoms in kids aged 0-14 years, analysed the symptoms' quality-of-life and duration scores.

Released in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, the study verifies that kids with a positive COVID test have more chances to experience at least one symptom lasting for an extended period of more than two months after infection when compared to kids who had never been tested positive with the disease.

The entire analysis used a national-level sampling of kids in Denmark and matched positive COVID cases with a control group of kids with no previous history of the novel infection.

As a result, researchers witnessed that in older age groups (12-14 years), quality-of-life scores were higher, and anxiety was lower for kids who had tested COVID positive than children who had not, which probably related to awareness about the COVID pandemic and societal restrictions.

Consequences Of Long COVID: A Concern For Kids

The authors of this research also believe that understanding the burden of long COVID in kids is key to guiding clinical recognition, societal decisions and caregiving strategies such as vaccination and lockdowns.

Previous studies of long COVID in young individuals have mainly focussed on adolescents, with toddlers and infants seldom represented. The researchers also suggested more research is required to better understand the long-term consequences of the COVID pandemic on kids worldwide.

"The overall aim of our study was to determine the prevalence of long-lasting symptoms in children and infants, alongside the quality of life, and absence from school or daycare," Selina Kikkenborg Berg, an author and professor at Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark, said.

"Our results reveal that, although children with a positive Covid-19 diagnosis are more likely to experience long-lasting symptoms than children with no previous Covid-19 diagnosis, the pandemic has affected every aspect of all young people's lives," Selina added.

