Faridabad: Govt Hospital Staff Among Three Held For Black-Marketing Tocilizumab Injections

On Saturday, May 8, three men, including a staff of a government hospital in Faridabad, were arrested for allegedly black-marketing Tocilizumab injections used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The accused have been identified as Utkrisht Gupta (22), who lives in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Manish (32), who is a resident of Laxmi Nagar, and Raghubir (27), who lives in Faridabad, said the police.

The police, on Friday, received information that a man was selling the Tocilizumab injection at an extremely high rate. A client posing as a buyer called up the man who agreed to sell one vial of the injection at Rs 2.90 lakh, a senior police officer said. In addition to this, the man also asked the customer to come to Laxmi Nagar to get the vial.

"Police laid a trap at Laxmi Nagar and nabbed Gupta on Friday night. One vial of Tocilizumab injection and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In addition to this, the police also decided to search Gupta's residence in Sakarpur and found another vial of the same injection. Gupta then disclosed that he had received the vial from Manish, added the DCP.

Manish, one amongst the accused, told the police that he received the vial from Raghubir, who is a staff at ESI Hospital in Faridabad, said the DCP. After this, a trap was set and when Raghubir came to deliver another vial of Tocilizumab injection to Manish at Rs. 1.60 lakh, he was also arrested. It was later found out that he used to steal the vials from the hospital and sold them to Manish.

Manish uses to supply the injections to his friend Gupta, who then sold them to the black market, added the police. Three vials of Tocilizumab injections, one motorcycle and one scooter were recovered from his possession

