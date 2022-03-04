COVID-19 Third Wave: Unvaccinated Population Accounted For 92% Of Omicron Deaths In India

During the third wave of coronavirus (Omicron), the maximum fatalities reported in India were among the unvaccinated population, accounting for 92 per cent of the total deaths. The country recorded nearly 32,900 deaths this year, of which more than 30,000 is estimated to be unvaccinated people.

The figures were revealed by the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balaram Bhargava, on Thursday, March 3.

Massive Decline In Cases

According to the report, there has been a 96.4 per cent decline in the cases since the peak of the omicron led-third wave during January. In addition, there was a 76.6 per cent fall in deaths since the rise.

India With Less COVID Cases Than Developed Nations

The numbers are from three databases with more than 94 crore population. Bhargava said the Indian graph of COVID this year has been much lower than the other countries, primarily the developed ones.

The low scale in the world's second-largest populated nation was possible because of the abundant indigenous vaccines and their remarkable effectiveness.

Other significant factors were the rigorous vaccination drives carried out across the nation, rapid deployment, and vaccine acceptance. "The wide-scale coverage of the vaccine ultimately protected India," The Indian Express quoted Bhargava as saying

Maximum Vaccinated By Year-End

According to TIE, nearly 65 per cent of the adult population, more than 60 crore people, had received both doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021. Besides, 84 crores had received at least one dose.

Cases Among Teenagers Maximum

Omicron also took the population below 18 years of age, and the figures were much higher than what was reported in the last two waves. The particular age group was entirely unvaccinated at the start of the third wave.

Vaccination Is The Way Forward

Medical experts, scientists and concerned panels have reiterated the importance of COVID vaccination and are now encouraging people to get booster doses as well. Currently, only two crore people have received the third dose because only a few groups were eligible for it.

