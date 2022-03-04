All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
COVID-19 Third Wave: Unvaccinated Population Accounted For 92% Of Omicron Deaths In India

Credits: Pixabay, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

COVID-19 Third Wave: Unvaccinated Population Accounted For 92% Of Omicron Deaths In India

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  4 March 2022 12:39 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The low scale of COVID cases in the world’s second-largest populated nation was possible because of the abundant indigenous vaccines and their remarkable effectiveness.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

During the third wave of coronavirus (Omicron), the maximum fatalities reported in India were among the unvaccinated population, accounting for 92 per cent of the total deaths. The country recorded nearly 32,900 deaths this year, of which more than 30,000 is estimated to be unvaccinated people.

The figures were revealed by the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balaram Bhargava, on Thursday, March 3.

Massive Decline In Cases

According to the report, there has been a 96.4 per cent decline in the cases since the peak of the omicron led-third wave during January. In addition, there was a 76.6 per cent fall in deaths since the rise.

India With Less COVID Cases Than Developed Nations

The numbers are from three databases with more than 94 crore population. Bhargava said the Indian graph of COVID this year has been much lower than the other countries, primarily the developed ones.

The low scale in the world's second-largest populated nation was possible because of the abundant indigenous vaccines and their remarkable effectiveness.

Other significant factors were the rigorous vaccination drives carried out across the nation, rapid deployment, and vaccine acceptance. "The wide-scale coverage of the vaccine ultimately protected India," The Indian Express quoted Bhargava as saying

Maximum Vaccinated By Year-End

According to TIE, nearly 65 per cent of the adult population, more than 60 crore people, had received both doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021. Besides, 84 crores had received at least one dose.

Cases Among Teenagers Maximum

Omicron also took the population below 18 years of age, and the figures were much higher than what was reported in the last two waves. The particular age group was entirely unvaccinated at the start of the third wave.

Vaccination Is The Way Forward

Medical experts, scientists and concerned panels have reiterated the importance of COVID vaccination and are now encouraging people to get booster doses as well. Currently, only two crore people have received the third dose because only a few groups were eligible for it.

Also Read: 'Beaten, Bought Off': Here's What Indian Students Paid For Getting Out Of War-Torn Ukraine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
COVID-19 
Omicron 
Third Wave 
Unvaccinated Population 
vaccination 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X