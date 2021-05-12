COVID-19: Hindustan Unilever To Supply 4,000 Oxygen Concentrators To India

Indian consumer goods conglomerate, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), on Tuesday, May 11, announced that it would provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India to address the acute shortage of medical oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The company said that under its 'Mission HO2PE', HUL would send 4,000 concentrators to the worst affected cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore.

"HUL is partnering with KVN Foundation and Portea, India's largest home healthcare company, to make the O2 concentrators available to needy patients promptly and efficiently," The New Indian Express quoted the company statement as saying.

For this collaboration, Portea will have access to 3,000 concentrators, which will be provided free of charge to patients. The remaining ones will be donated by HUL to hospitals in nearly 20 locations across India.

Apart from oxygen concentrators, HUL will also be providing ventilators and other medical equipment to hospitals, including those situated in rural areas.

HUL is also facilitating and covering the cost for vaccination of around 3,00,000 people, including those who work for suppliers, distributors as well as Shakti Ammas in rural areas.

According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry, data updated on Tuesday, the single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh. The total tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,29,92,517.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, as per the latest data.