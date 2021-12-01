All section
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 100

Image Credit: ANI

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 100

India,  1 Dec 2021 9:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

The price was hiked by ₹ 100 taking the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder to ₹ 2,101 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains unchanged.

The rates for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial usage was on Wednesday (December 1) hiked again. The price was hiked by Rs 100, taking the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder to Rs 2,101 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains unchanged.

Change In Price

Earlier, the cylinders were priced at Rs 2,000.50 each in the national capital. In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,051, while in Kolkata, it will cost Rs 2,174.50. In Chennai, a 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,234.50.

Last Hike Was Last Month

The last hike was on November 1. The price of a 19-KG commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 266. The rates for domestic cylinders were last increased by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder, reported Moneycontrol.

Currently, a domestic cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai. It is Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate for domestic households that are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that received free connections under the Ujjwala scheme, and industrial users.

Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG price) on the first and 15th of every month. The price of an LPG gas cylinder is calculated based on the import parity price (IPP). Additionally, there are in-country prices such as GST, excise duty, freight charges.

Also Read: India Offers Support To Africa To Help Fight COVID Omicron Variant Outbreak

Writer : Madhusree Goswami
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
