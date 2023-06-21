All section
Coke Zeros TVC Featuring Tiger Shroff Gets A Fun Twist With RJ's Voiceovers

Image Credits: Coca Cola India

Coke Zero's TVC Featuring Tiger Shroff Gets A Fun Twist With RJ’s Voiceovers

India,  21 Jun 2023

Coke Zero's TVC featuring Tiger Shroff has already made waves, but now, with the addition of these big influencers, the campaign is set to reach new heights.

Remember the ad when Tiger Shroff, wearing a jacket similar to the beverage's signature red color, is surprised to learn about Coke Zero? As a remix of "Hothon Pe Bas" plays in the background, he immediately becomes engrossed in it and the late Lata Mangeshkar's vocals. Over the past couple of months, Coke Zero's TV commercial featuring the immensely talented Tiger Shroff has taken the nation by storm. The ad successfully portrays Tiger's effortlessly cool persona while highlighting the pleasure of enjoying a Coke Zero. With its sleek visuals and energetic vibe, the TVC has already struck a chord with audiences, propelling Coke Zero's popularity to new heights.

To further amplify the reach and engagement of their TVC, Coke has joined forces with some of the biggest influencers in the country, including Abish Mathew, Mallishka, Rj Kisna, and many more. Coke's decision to enlist these influencers is aimed at transforming the TVC into an interactive and immersive social media campaign. These personalities brought their unique brand of humor, quirkiness, and relatability to the campaign, making it an interactive and fun experience for viewers. By leveraging their reach and creativity, the influencers are taking Tiger Shroff's love for Coke Zero to new heights.

The campaign revolves around these influencers playfully voicing Tiger Shroff's appreciation for Coke Zero in their own distinctive ways. With their wit, humor, and enthusiasm, they bring an added layer of excitement to the already vibrant TVC. Here’s more to it- by involving big influencers, Coke Zero is fostering a two-way communication channel with its consumers. The campaign sparks conversations, ignites creativity, and encourages individuals to share their own unique twists on Tiger Shroff's love for Coke Zero.

Coke Zero's TVC featuring Tiger Shroff has already made waves, but now, with the addition of these big influencers, the campaign is set to reach new heights. The collaboration with these renowned influencers promises to create a social media experience like never before. And so, it’s time to sit back, grab a can of Coke Zero, and join the fun-filled journey with Tiger Shroff and the incredible influencers as they quench their thirst for excitement and enjoyment.
