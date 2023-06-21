Coke Zero's TVC Featuring Tiger Shroff Gets A Fun Twist With RJ’s Voiceovers

To further amplify the reach and engagement of their TVC, Coke has joined forces with some of the biggest influencers in the country, including Abish Mathew, Mallishka, Rj Kisna, and many more. Coke's decision to enlist these influencers is aimed at transforming the TVC into an interactive and immersive social media campaign. These personalities brought their unique brand of humor, quirkiness, and relatability to the campaign, making it an interactive and fun experience for viewers. By leveraging their reach and creativity, the influencers are taking Tiger Shroff's love for Coke Zero to new heights.