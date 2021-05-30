Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Witnesses Four-Fold Increase In COVID-19 Cases

In the last one month, the Coimbatore district has witnessed more than four-fold rise in the daily caseload of COVID-19.

The district had 996 positive cases as per the official tally on April 27 which further escalated to 4,734 on Thursday. The district's TPR (Total Positivity Rate) stood at 30.87% as of Wednesday which was earlier 10% as recorded on April 26.

The COVID-19 data released by the Health Department also reflected that the active cases of the disease increased more than five times during the period in the district, reported The Hindu.



Talking of the situation, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that the next 10 days will be "very crucial" for the district.



"Containment of COVID-19 affected pockets have to be very perfect in the coming days. Health workers have been instructed to conduct house visits to ensure proper containment. Early referral of family members of infected persons, even if they don't have symptoms, has been advised. Proper isolation of such people will help in reducing the spread," he said.

In order to implement containment strategies in the district and effective handling of the situation, the government sent M.A. Siddique, Principal Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, to Coimbatore, he added.

According to District Collector S. Nagarajan, the daily caseload was expected to come down in the next few days due to various interventions being done.

A private laboratory in Coimbatore was found to have sent swab samples it had collected to Maharashtra as it could not run them beyond the capacity.

