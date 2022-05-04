Coal Miners' Day 2022: Relooking At Indian Coal Industry's Glorious Years To the Present Day Power Crisis

All section
Caste discrimination
Coal Miners Day 2022: Relooking At Indian Coal Industrys Glorious Years To the Present Day Power Crisis

The day warrants a look at the essentiality of coal and coal workers as the foundation of the economy of India, which is single-handedly the bearer of development.

National Coal Miners' Day is celebrated on May 4 every year to highlight the contributions of coal miners in meeting the country's energy demands.

It warrants a look at the essentiality of coal and coal workers as the foundation of the economy of India, which is single-handedly the bearer of development. Coal is affordable and easily available, national grids of electricity have been set up for coal energy, and it's the largest source of energy around the globe.

Industry-Focused In The 1950s-60s

After gaining independence, India primarily focused on making Five-Year Plans (FYP) for growth in all sectors of the economy. The first FYP dealt with agriculture and land reforms; the second FYP fixated upon the manufacturing industry and the setting up of factories, mines, and dams for amassing energy and power.

Coal India Limited (CIL) is the largest coal mining company globally. CIL is also one of the biggest employers in India across all states, especially in tribal areas such as Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, etc. Most of these tribes worked in coal mining as the government had infringed and taken over their land.

'Blackness' In Coal Industry

Coal production is not only a significant source of pollution, but it has also been proven to be a dangerous field of work. The collapsing roof of underground mines and fumes while digging coal is hazardous to health.

In India, one coal miner died every 12 days in 2020, according to government reports as stated by Reuters.

Indispensable Power Source

Forty per cent of India's districts are in some form dependent on the coal industry, whether it's coal mining work, coal pickers, pensioners, fund collectors in the administration of District Mineral Foundation (DMF), or gaining profit from coal companies and their Corporate Responsibility Project (CSR). It comes from the latest study conducted by Sandeep Pai, a researcher at the British Columbia University, as reported by Mongabay.

According to the Ministry of Coal, coal forms, 55 per cent of India's energy needs today. As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MSIP), the coal industry's contribution to India's GDP is ₹798.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Current Power Crisis

Indian governments, throughout the years, have promised total electricity to every citizen, which can be possible only by coal. The recent scarcity and demand for coal among various states, such as Delhi NCR, indicate why India cannot let go of coal.

However, following the Paris Agreement in 2015, India has started working on alternatives to coal to reduce carbon emissions. The demands of the Indian public will be met if coal and renewable energy are in tandem.

Also Read: West Bengal: Here's Why People Are Protesting Against Deucha Pachami Coal-Mining Project


Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Coal 
India 
Coal India Limited 
Energy 
Environment 
Economy 

