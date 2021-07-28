CISF Jawan Who Foiled Woman's Suicide Bid At Metro Station Receives Award

A CRPF jawan who saved the life of a 23-year-old woman who was attempting suicide at a Delhi metro station in Faridabad, Haryana, was honoured with a cash reward and commendation letter by the force's director general (DG) on July 26.





Courageous and Quick!!

These are not just words, they define our brave CAPFs. Showcasing exemplary courage, Constable Nandlal Ram and ASI S R Singh of CISF saved a precious life.@HMOIndia @CISFHQrs @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/nu9GrCemhU — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 27, 2021

On the evening of July 24, constable Nandlal Ram was monitoring CCTV footage at the Sector 28 station in Faridabad, when he noticed visuals of a woman dangerously sneaking through the parapet wall of the 40-feet high platform onto the narrow ledge exposed towards the road below.

"The lady seemed to be on the verge of trying to jump on the road in an obvious suicide attempt," a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said. He got to action and immediately rushed to the spot, walked up to the lady and got hold of her before she could have taken the extreme step, he said.

Praised For Quick Action

"Due to quick presence of mind and display of raw bravery and courageous act of constable Ram, a suicide attempt was averted," a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said. CISF Director General (G) SK Saxena honoured Ram and his senior and shift-in-charge on the day Assistant Sub Inspector SR Singh.

While Ram was handed over a cheque of ₹10,000 and the DG's commendation certificate, Singh was handed a commendation certificate.

