Trending

CISF Jawan Who Foiled Woman's Suicide Bid At Metro Station Receives Award

Nandlal Ram was monitoring CCTV footage at the Sector 28 station in Faridabad, when he noticed visuals of a woman dangerously sneaking through the parapet wall of the 40-feet high platform onto the narrow ledge exposed towards the road below. He was handed over a cheque of ₹10,000 and the force's director general's recommendation certificate,

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 July 2021 1:49 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-28T19:23:21+05:30
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
CISF Jawan Who Foiled Womans Suicide Bid At Metro Station Receives Award

Image Credit: Twitter/ PIBHomeAffairs

A CRPF jawan who saved the life of a 23-year-old woman who was attempting suicide at a Delhi metro station in Faridabad, Haryana, was honoured with a cash reward and commendation letter by the force's director general (DG) on July 26.


On the evening of July 24, constable Nandlal Ram was monitoring CCTV footage at the Sector 28 station in Faridabad, when he noticed visuals of a woman dangerously sneaking through the parapet wall of the 40-feet high platform onto the narrow ledge exposed towards the road below.

"The lady seemed to be on the verge of trying to jump on the road in an obvious suicide attempt," a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said. He got to action and immediately rushed to the spot, walked up to the lady and got hold of her before she could have taken the extreme step, he said.

Praised For Quick Action

"Due to quick presence of mind and display of raw bravery and courageous act of constable Ram, a suicide attempt was averted," a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said. CISF Director General (G) SK Saxena honoured Ram and his senior and shift-in-charge on the day Assistant Sub Inspector SR Singh.

While Ram was handed over a cheque of 10,000 and the DG's commendation certificate, Singh was handed a commendation certificate.

Also Read: How Surat's Emissions Trading Scheme Aims To Reduce Air Pollution

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian