Child Rights Body Advises NGOs To Refrain Showing 'Vulnerable' Children In Fundraising Advertisements

It is a common sight to come across fund-raiser advertisements by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that show images of children in vulnerable or distressing conditions. This is a form of emotional advertising which looks to tap into the emotions of the target audience to garner support. However, these advertisements also come with conflicting ethical grounds, as they violate the child's rights. Highlighting this factor, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on December 6 asked the responsible organisations to refrain from showcasing "vulnerable children" in deplorable conditions to raise funds.

Children Are Not Selling Points

In a notice sent to NGOs by the Commission, they stated that a member of Parliament (MP) had raised concerns that many NGOs were seen raising funds from domestic and international levels through advertisements that showed minor children in deplorable condition. After the MP raised this concern, the Commission looked into the matter and stated that they had also seen multiple such advertisements and activities by prominent NGOs and organisations in the country. Even worrying were the media portals that used the images of children to send across sensationalised news.

The apex child rights body said that in the said regard, the activities were found to be in direct violation of child rights, in accordance with the provisions set in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Taking cognisance of the situation, the Commission recommended the organisations refrain from such practices and activities that involve using pictures, videos, or similar materials to showcase children in "deplorable conditions."

Protection Of Child Remains At Core

NCPCR was constituted as a statutory body under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act (2005) to protect child rights and related matters in the country. They are mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of acts that guarantee protection and rights to children.

According to an article by The Print, the same consists of supervision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. As per these functions, the Commission has been given the power to monitor the safeguards provided by or under any law and hold people liable for actions that may violate the rights enshrined for the children.

Also Read: With Reformed Policies, Here's How Iceland Has Emerged As The Most Child-Friendly Country Globally