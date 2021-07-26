11 Police Stations In Northwest Delhi Set Up 'Child Friendly' Corners

The Northwest District Delhi Police has set up 11 child-friendly corners in all police stations of the district in order to provide a safe environment for children so that they can express themselves in a playful environment. It was inaugurated by Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) along with the Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern range) S.S Yadav on July 24. The corners are designed and planned according to the needs, interests, or safety of children. It has games, toys, books, colors, drinking water, food and child-friendly fixtures and fittings. Female staff is also hired in each child-friendly corner to ensure the safety and well-being of the children.

NGO Counselling Sessions And Creche

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northwest Usha Rangani said that these centres would encourage a positive environment. They can be used to counsel children with the help of NGOs about 'Child in conflict with law' and 'Children in Need of Care and Protection. It is as per the guidelines issued by the 'National Commission for Protection of Child's Rights. Children will now be able to give statements without any hesitation to the police as they will feel more comfortable in the surroundings. Those children who left their houses or who are victims of abuse or rape are often scared to open up and this initiative will help them to overcome their trauma.

According to Police officials, the centres will also be used as a creche for women staffers who are on patrolling duty for hours and don't have a safe space to leave their children, reported The Indian Express.

Other Police Stations With Child-Friendly Corners

A similar development was seen in 10 police stations in the Tiruchi range, comprising Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottaj districts in November 2020. West Bengal Commission for the protection of Child Rights is the first among such commissions in all the states to establish a child-friendly room in January 2018. Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, Kerala, too, have established several child-friendly police stations in the past. Maharashtra's Pune was the First to inaugurate Child-friendly Police Station.

